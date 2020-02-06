USI Announces Annual International Food Expo

The University of Southern Indiana International Club and Center for International Programs has announced the date of its annual International Food Expo.

On Friday, Feb. 14, The International Food Expo will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Carter Hall, located in University Center West on the USI campus.

The International Food Expo is an opportunity for USI’s international students to share the cultural diversity, customs, and cuisine of their home country with the USI community and the public.

In addition to delicious food from around the world, there will be dancing, drumming and other musical performances, as well as a fashion show of traditional, cultural attire.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 from the Center for International Programs in University Center East, Room 1235, or at the door on the day of the event for $15. Students of USI are also able to purchase tickets from the Eagle Access Office with their USI ID using Munch Money.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to a local charity.

You can view an interactive map of USI’s campus here.

For questions or additional information on the event, contact Nicole Vernon, program coordinator for the Center for International Programs at:

nmvernon@usi.edu

812-228-5092

