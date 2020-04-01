USI Announce New Spring Semester Policies; Adopts Pass/No Pass

The University of Southern Indiana announced Wednesday that it will allow students to change their course grades from a letter grade to pass or no pass. Students will have from Monday, April 13 through Monday, April 27 to make a decision. There is no limit on the number of courses selected for P/NP.

The minimum threshold for an undergraduate course grade of “P” is defined as a D for all courses in Spring 2020.

The minimum threshold for a graduate course grade of “P” is defined as a C for all courses in Spring 2020.

Among other changes, USI also announced the deadline to drop a full semester course has been extended to April 17.

No student will be dropped from the University or placed on academic probation as a result of their performance in Spring 2020.

