USI Alum Receives Commission Award for Sculpture

Photo courtesy: USI

Alexandra Bailey is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and is the recipient of a commission award. The USI Foundation awarded Bailey’s sculpture, ‘Standing Together’, as it commemorates the organization’s 50th anniversary.

‘Standing Together’ will consist of five ceramic columns standing between nine and 12 feet tall, one for each decade of the USI Foundation’s existence. In her description of the work, Bailey says that viewers will be able to walk among the columns and hopes the piece will “serve as a starting point for fostering empathy and as a site to develop and nurture fellowship.”

Bailey graduated from USI with a bachelor’s degree in ceramics in 2014. Her artwork has been on display at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, the Edwardsville Art Center, Wood River Museum and Visitors Center, Companion Gallery in Humboldt, Tennessee, Southern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Bailey is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics at SIUE.

‘Standing Together’ will be located outside the McCutchen Art/Center Pace Galleries in the Liberal Arts Center on the USI campus.

Comments

comments