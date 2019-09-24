USDish Offers $1,300 to Watch 13 Stephen King Movies

Halloween is around the corner and watching scary movies is a go-to for many people.

USDish is giving one horror movie fanatic $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween.

USDish is accepting applications right now until October 15th to candidates who are interested in watching those horror movies.

If the task is complete, the winner will receive the $1,300, a Stephen King survival kit including a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card, and a FitBit.

If you are interested, click here .

Comments

comments