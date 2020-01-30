USDA Invests $55.3 Million Into Broadband for Rural Kentucky, Tennessee

Over $55 million has been invested in four high-speed broadband infrastructure projects by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

These projects will benefit rural residents of Kentucky and Tennessee.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy announced these projects on Wednesday, saying that they come as part of the first round of the USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.

“High-speed broadband internet connectivity, or e-Connectivity, is essential today to run a successful business or agricultural operation, access specialized health care or education, and connect with loved ones living far away,” LaVoy said.

On Wednesday, LaVoy announced the following USDA investments:

Ballard Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation will use a $2.4 million ReConnect Program grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in rural McCracken County. The funded service areas include 578 households and a critical community facility spread over 20 square miles. Duo County Telephone Cooperative Corporation Inc. will use an $18.7 million ReConnect Program grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in rural Adair, Cumberland, and Russell counties. The funded service areas include almost 3,650 households spread over 45 square miles. Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will use a $32 million ReConnect Program loan to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in rural Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties in Kentucky, and in Dyer, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties in Tennessee. The funded service areas include almost 7,400 households spread over 1,056 square miles. Thacker-Grigsby Telephone Company Inc. will use a $2.3 million ReConnect Program grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in rural Breathitt County. The funded service area includes 637 households spread over 109 square miles.

The four projects will benefit Kentucky counties with $32 million going to Fulton County, Graves County, and Hickman County. McCracken County will also see improvements.

Connectivity improvements are estimated for more than 12,000 households, and 100 farms and businesses across Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

