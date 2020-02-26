USA Gymnastics Olympic Qualification Event to Be Held in Evansville

Around 1,500 people, including 670 athletes, are expected to participate in the 2020 VIP Classic, which will begin on Friday, Feb. 28 and end on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Old National Events Plaza.

The 2020 VIP Classis is a USA Gymnastics selection event, with competition specifically in the categories of Trampoline and Tumbling. The event is open to Levels 1- Elite, and will include HUGS (Hope Unites Gymnastics with Special Athletes). The tournament in Evansville serves as one of the first Olympic Qualification events for Elite-level trampolinists this year.

Competition will begin Friday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 a.m. and will conclude Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 p.m.

“Hosting 670 athletes from across 33 states spanning Hawaii to New York is very exciting! We’re honored that USA Gymnastics planners chose Evansville and Old National Events Plaza to showcase the talents of these world-class athletes,” said Alexis Berggren, General Manager of Old National Events Plaza.

The event is open to the public, and single-day tickets ($18.00), two day passes, ($30.00), or weekend passes ($45.00) are available at the VIP Classic website. Senior discounts are available.

You can find an overview of the event here.

For questions or more details, you can also call the Old National Events Plaza at (812) 435-5770.

