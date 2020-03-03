USA Gymnastics State Championships to Be Held at Harrison High School

The Zone Gymnastics team of The Zone Athletics Center is entering their fourth competition season. Last summer their Men’s Gymnastics Team won the bid to host the 2020 Indiana Men’s State Championships.

Some 200 male gymnasts are expected to participate in the USA Gymnastics State Championships at Harrison High School, where events are set to begin on Saturday, March 21.

The meet will allow gymnasts the chance to qualify for the Regional Championships held in Michigan and then to ultimately qualify for the Jr. Olympic Nationals in Daytona, FL.

A meet schedule detailing the events of the USA Gymnastics State Championships at Harrison High School can be seen here.

Officials with The Zone say they’re very excited to bring the event back home and to work with the community to make it a successful championship.

It has been 10 years since the last time the State Championships were held in Evansville.

The Zone Athletics Center is located at 2800 Lynch Rd Ste c, Evansville, IN 47711 and can be reached by phone at (812) 434-0075.

