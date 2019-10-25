US 60 Reopens in Stanley Kentucky Ahead of Schedule

A working zone that has affected hundreds of motorists in Kentucky has now re-opened to traffic.

U.S. 60 East in Stanley, Kentucky has opened two months before it was originally slated to re-opened. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that while there is still work to be performed at the site to keep the roadway from being submerged by flood waters, the detour was creating problems throughout the community of Stanley. This includes an incident on October 11 where a tractor trailer became lodged on the railroad tracks and could not be removed in time to avoid a collision with a train. No one was hurt in the accident.

There will be issues such as guardrail, seeding, and elevating another section of roadway, but that will be addressed with open traffic and flagmen at the scene of the traffic work.

The $2.39-million-dollar project is still slated to be completed by December of 2019.

