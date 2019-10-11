US 60 Closed in Daviess County Following Wreck Involving Train and Semi Truck

An accident in Daviess County has closed a highway due to a train vs. semi-truck accident.

US 60 West is closed in Stanley, KY due to the accident that took place at Griffith Station Road and Wimsatt Road. Daviess County Central Dispatch says no injuries in the accident but, it does have the train stopped on the track as crews work to investigate and clean up the accident.

There is no set time on when US 60 will reopen from the accident.

