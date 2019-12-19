UPS, FedEx Shopping Deadlines for Christmas

Are you among the millions of last-minute shoppers, and wondering if your packages will be under the tree on Christmas morning or stuck in a shipping facility in who knows where?

Well here’s the deadlines that may determine just that.

You’ve already missed some, but Thursday is the last day for UPS three-day and Friday, December 20th is the last day for two-day FedEx and UPS.

It is also the last day for first-class mail with the post office, but you can ship all the way up to Monday with Priority Express Mail.

To combat the rising number of online shoppers FedEx has hired 55,000 additional employees that are in addition to our 450,000 team members that already serve areas around the world.

For all those Amazon Prime members Saturday will be the cut off for free two-day shipping with the guaranteed, it will be unwrapped on Christmas Day.

