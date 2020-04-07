Uplifting Reminder During Tough Times

When you are driving through downtown Newburgh you’ll notice rainbows dancing in the storefronts. This is a theme that was decided on between all the businesses.

“We have an email/ round table discussion that we had about what can we do to promote some positivity in the area and so rainbows in the windows is what was decided on,” says Nicole Taylor, Owner of Hooray Children’s Shoppe.

This serves as a reminder that there is a light of hope waiting for us even during the toughest times.

“We’ve got the quote, ‘After every storm comes a rainbow,’ I think that’s true. Right now there is a lot of stormy times going on with the virus,” says Taylor

This positive message is for everyone being affected by COVID-19, but also for those picking up the debris from the EF-2 tornado that struck back in March.

“We really do need each other and we really do need to be positive and we will come out on the other side,” says Taylor.

Between dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath from the EF-2 tornado, Taylor thought families would also enjoy digital storytime. Several families reached out to the former preschool teacher asking if she will continue reading stories on Facebook live.

Yes, she says she will continue reading stories daily on Facebook, but she has another idea up her sleeve. She’s asking parents to submit their children’s upcoming birthdays so she can write their names on her store’s window.

“Since you can’t have a real in-person celebration right now. What kid doesn’t like to see their name up big on a window in downtown Newburgh,” says Taylor.

Comments

comments