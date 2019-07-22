UPDATE: Warrick Co. Sheriff Investigating Deadly Shooting

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

Sheriff’s Office confirms that one person was killed in the shooting, which happened just north of Elberfeld at a home in the 10,000 block of Nobles Chapel Road.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home around 11 pm, Sunday.

Authorities say they have one person in custody in connection to this case.

