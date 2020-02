The Owensboro Police Department has identified the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting incident in Owensboro.

The victim was identified at 19-year-old Mason Hale of Owensboro. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue.

OPD arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. The suspect was charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a minor. The identity of the juvenile has to be released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments