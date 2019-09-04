UPDATE: VFW Shooter Receives Sentencing

A Tri-State man charged with attempted murder receives his sentencing in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

John Burghardt, 71, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting Paul Glover inside the Evansville VFW in January.

In August, a jury found Burghardt guilty of:

Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony)

Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony)

Attempt Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony)

Battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 Felony)

Attempt Battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 Felony)

According to court documents, Burghardt showed no remorse for his actions.

