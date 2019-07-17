UPDATE: Two Subjects Taken Into Custody After Posey County Manhunt

Two people are in custody following a manhunt after a police pursuit into Posey County.

Indiana State Police said that a man and a woman fitting the description of the two people that led authorities in a two-county police pursuit yesterday, were spotted this morning at a gas station in Mt. Vernon.

A customer located them at the Casey’s this morning and called 911. After being detained, they were identified as the subjects from the police pursuit. They have been taken to the Posey County Jail.

Comments

comments