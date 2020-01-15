Update: Testing for Potential Infectious Disease Shows Negative Results

The Kentucky Department for Public Health was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all test results of a potential infectious disease case at the Barbourville Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) hospital in Barbourville are negative.

“My administration took immediate action working with officials to quickly respond and we are pleased to announce that Kentuckians were never at risk,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We thank everyone who helped address the concern.”

“This was nothing out of the ordinary for any U.S. hospital,” she said. “After receiving the test results, as well as other details about this incident, we can confirm there was never a risk of highly infectious disease,” said Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Angela Dearinger.

According to Dearinger, state health experts followed proper infectious disease protocols with all parties involved.

For more information on the Kentucky Department for Public Health, click here.

Related article:

Comments

comments