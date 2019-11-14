UPDATE: Suspects Face Murder Charges

Three people are now facing murder charges in connection to the human remains found under a garage in Evansville on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Angela Paul, Joan Paul, and Gary Anderson were all arrested for obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a body. Angela Paul was also initially facing one murder charge.

Now, all three are facing a murder charge. They are accused of killing 30-year-old Evonne Pullen in September of 2018. The family reported her missing this summer. You can read more about that case here.

There will be an initial hearing set for November 15th.

Comments

comments