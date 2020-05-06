Update: Suspect Wanted on Stalking Charges in Police Custody

Less than a minute

UPDATE: After a multi-agency search in Posey County, the suspect wanted for stalking charges out of Owensboro is now in police custody.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Marcus Harris was arrested at Cimbar in Mt. Vernon.

Evansville Police, Owensboro Police, Indiana State Police and PCSO was a part of the search.

Authorities in Posey County are searching for an individual wanted for stalking charges out of Owensboro.

Police reportedly searched the Valerio plant in Mt. Vernon for the suspect Marcus Harris.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous.

