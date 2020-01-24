UPDATE: Silver Alert Cancelled for Missing Vincennes Woman

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person report on Barbara Risch around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

A Silver Alert was issued on Jan. 24 around 9 a.m. after family, friends and law enforcement were unable to locate Risch.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., Risch was located by Deputies Logan Clore and Johanna Carney in southern Knox County at the intersection of Wabash River Road and Decker Chapel Road.

Risch’s vehicle was stalled in high water but she was found conscious and alert.

Emergency Medical Services were requested and responded to the deputies location, at which point Risch was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for evaluation.

