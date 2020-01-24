UPDATE: Silver Alert Cancelled for Missing Crown Point Mother and Son

Update: Authorities confirm that Caneesha Ellis and Kannon Ellis have been found safe.

Previous:

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Crown Point teen and her baby.

The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Caneesha Ellis and seven-month-old Kannon Ellis.

Caneesha Ellis is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kannon Ellis is 27 inches tall, 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy bear snowsuit.

The pair was last seen on Tuesday, January 21. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kannon and Caneesha Ellis, contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

