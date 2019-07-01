Update: Second Person Dies After Crash in Muhlenberg County

A second person has died after a crash Monday morning in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near Davis Circle on U.S. 431 in South Carrollton. Authorities say 53-year-old Karen Leach of Greenville was headed north bound when another car, headed south bound, crossed into the north lanes, hitting Leach head on.

Leach was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 79-year-old Linda Embry of Greenville, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments