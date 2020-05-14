UPDATE: More Rain & Heat

What a day! Our warmest afternoon in nearly two weeks, paired off with sunshine and a little humidity – it felt downright summer-like today. I certainly hope you were able to make the most of the beautiful weather though, because rainfall is right around the corner.

An approaching and eventually stalling cold front to our north is expected to generate scattered shower and thunderstorm activity beginning early Friday; the storm chances are expected to linger into our Saturday as well. By Sunday, a secondary low swinging through the Midwest and Lower Great Lakes will prolong those rain chances – in fact, isolated rain may last up until our Monday afternoon.

By the time it’s all said and done, the Tri-State is expected to receive an additional 1” to 2” of rainfall between now and Monday. If there’s any silver lining here, temperatures during that same period will range between 78° and 83°!

Early next week, while cooler looking overall, appears as though it will be quite pleasant. One should expect highs in the mid to low 70s each day with a mix of sun and clouds.

That’s the sort of forecast I could get used to.

