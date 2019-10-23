UPDATE: Police Looking for Escaped Daviess County Inmate

UPDATE:

A Daviess County inmate is on the loose after he escaped work release Wednesday afternoon.

The inmate, identified as 29-year-old William Smith, walked away from a work detail in Horse Fork Creek Park around 1:35 p.m.

Smith is a white male with dark hair that is approximately five inches long. He stands at 5’10 and weighs 170 pounds. Smith also has a dark complexion and is clean-shaven. Officials believe Smith is no longer wearing his jail uniform.

Smith’s last known address was Columbus, Ohio.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can contact Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Three Daviess County Schools are on lockout after an inmate escaped work release Wednesday afternoon.

Deer Park Elementary, College View Middle School, and Daviess County High School are currently on lockout.

The Daviess County Detention is also on lockdown.

Students will be released on time but will be heavily supervised, school officials say.

