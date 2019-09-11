UPDATE: OPD Identifies Victim, Suspect in Owensboro Shooting

The Owensboro Police Department have identified the victim and suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Victory Court. Upon arrival, officers said two individuals were transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with injuries.

Officers learned that 76-year-old Eugene Evans was bound by the hands and assaulted by 51-year-old Brian Bailey.

During the altercation, Bailey was shot and was treated for his injuries before being released. Evans is believed to have possible life-threatening injuries at this time.

Bailey was arrested on Kidnapping and 1st Degree Assault charges.

OPD believes there are not any other suspects in this incident and both individuals were acquaintances.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

