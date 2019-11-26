UPDATE: One Person Dead Following Police Chase on SR 65

UPDATE:

A police pursuit of a car thief ends in a fatal collision on State Road 65. Deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle progress in the 4800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend before he stole her vehicle and other personal belongings.

Deputies pulled the stolen vehicle over on State Road 65 and New Harmony Road. The sheriff’s office says the suspect sped off as deputies approached and a pursuit followed.

The driver crossed the roadway centerline and struck a semi-tractor trailer head-on. The sheriff’s office says both vehicles were immediately engulfed in flames.

The coroner was called to the scene who pronounced the suspect dead. The suspect’s identity will be released pending family notification.

State Road 65 was closed for five hours while the scene was processed. The road has since reopened.

The semi-truck driver was not injured during the collision.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect had an active warrant for his arrest for burglary and for failing to return to lawful detention in another Indiana county.

State Road 65 near St. Wendel Road is closed after a police chase ended with a crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 9:41 in Vanderburgh County.

44News is told the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

