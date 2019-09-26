UPDATE: One Person Dead Following Crash on SR 62

One person is dead following a crash on State Road 62. The crash happened near Baker Road around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 62 when it crossed the eastbound lanes and left the roadway. The vehicle struck several parked vehicles in a used car lot on the south side roadway and flipped.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver will be released once the family has been notified.

Officials say no other occupants were in the car at the time of the crash.

Warrick: Serious crash on SR62 near Aigner. Crash is off the roadway on the south side. SR62 is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/xJVAe8fDKg — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) September 26, 2019

Comments

comments