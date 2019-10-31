Update: New Details Released in Deadly Shooting

The name of the officer involved in Monday’s deadly shooting has been released. Officer Mario Reid joined the Evansville police force in January of 2014. He’s a second shift motor patrol officer for the east sector.

We’re learning the officer developed his own program last year, educating students on life choices.

After reviewing Officer Reid’s body camera footage, some people are still wondering if lethal force was necessary.

45-year-old terry Chanley is described as a fun and hardworking person. Ladonna Burkes has known him for nearly 20 years she describes how she’ll remember him.

“Smiling and holding a beer,” says LaDonna Burkes. “And his jeep that they killed him in. He loved that jeep.”

Chanley was heading east on Morgan Avenue Monday evening when he suddenly crashed into a pole near the intersection of Morgan Avenue and Theatre Drive.

A witness tells 44News she immediately noticed Chanley’s behavior when his wrecked Jeep caught her attention.

“He was being really weird and at that point, I was like, ‘I’m turning around. I don’t know what’s going on,'” says Andrea Franklin.

Evansville police say three other witnesses got out of their cars to make sure Chanley was okay. One witness even warned Officer Mario Reid about his demeanor.

“So our officer found Chanley sitting in the vehicle with his door open. He immediately appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance based on his immediate appearance and mannerisms,” says Captain Andy Chandler with the Evansville Police Department.

The police video released shows Chanley expressing that he doesn’t have his driver’s license and proof of insurance when Officer Reid asked, but you can see Chanley reaching for something anyway. Authorities say this is a red flag since it’s dark and the deployed airbag is blocking his view.

Investigators say Chanley then got out of the car holding a black hammer, moving towards Officer Reid. Officer Reid fired a number of shots thinking Chanley was also armed, eventually shooting Chanley in the chest.

Investigators found the hammer in the grass, but Chanley collapsed in the street.

“Don’t you think it should be on the concrete where they shot him,” asked Burkes.

Officer Reid was put on a standard paid administrative leave. The department supports his actions since a hammer can be a deadly weapon. Although, some people disagree.

“He didn’t have to kill him like that. I know he feels bad and he can’t take it back now,” says Burkes.

Friends say Chanley loved his family and loved spending time with them. His funeral is on Friday at 6:00 with the visitation starting at 2:00.

We reached out to the Department of Justice to see whether they’ll be investigating the incident and they responded, “no comment.”

