UPDATE: Muncie Mayor Accused of Stealing Government Funds

Monday, FBI agents arrested Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler at his home on federal corruption charges.

According to Fox 59, Tyler faces one count of theft of government funds. He is accused of accepting $5,000 from Tracy Barton, the former superintendent of Sewer Maintenance and Engineering for the Muncie Sanitary district, for using his influence for the purpose of awarding contracts.

If convicted, he could face 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Following his court appearance Monday afternoon, Tyler was released on undisclosed conditions until his next hearing in two weeks.

An automatic not guilty plea was entered, Fox 59 said.

Following Tyler’s arrest, Muncie Mayor-Elect Dan Ridenour issued this statement:

Today, we have learned of another arrest by the FBI in their ongoing investigation of Muncie city government. While this has become a pattern in our community of late, I am pleased that two weeks ago voters overwhelmingly supported turning the page for a new day in Muncie. “My commitment to all Muncie residents is to fulfill the request of our fellow citizens made at the ballot box; to shine a light on the dark corners of city government, to demand excellence from those who serve our residents, and above all, to operate in an honorable way on your behalf. “For city of Muncie employees who are burdened by the string of news stories about the current administration please know that I share a commitment with you to operate the city of Muncie in a way that promotes the welfare for all. I look forward to working on transition issues with current city employees as we prepare to start a new chapter on January 1, 2020.

Related content:

Comments

comments