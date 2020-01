UPDATE: More Roads Reopen as Floodwaters Recede

UPDATE:

Roads that are now open:

Road: From: To:

River Rd. U.S. 41 Nugent Rd S. Green River Rd. I-69 Lynn Rd. Lyle Rd. Nurrenbern Rd. Bayou Creek Rd. W. Franklin Rd. Smith Diamond Rd. Seminary Rd. Roth Rd. Seminary Cypress Dale Shore Rd. Cypress Dale Seminary W. Franklin Lenn Rd. Pollack Ave. S. Green River Rd. County Line Rd (East) Millersburg Rd Warrick County Line Duesner Rd Seminary Happe Rd. Waterworks Rd. Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy. Hwy. 41

———-

As of Friday, Waterworks Road in Vanderburgh County is back open to motorists. At this time, many roads in Vanderburgh Co. remain closed due to high water.

Motorists are advised to take caution when driving.

Reminder: Turn around don’t drown!

From: To:

Waterworks Rd. Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy. Hwy. 41

Relaying a Traffic Alert from the Vanderburgh County Highway Department: After high water closing, Waterworks Road is now open from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway to U.S. 41. pic.twitter.com/obER3ubCvA — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) January 3, 2020

The following roads remain closed at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on these closures.

Road: From: To:

River Rd. U.S. 41 Nugent Rd S. Green River Rd. I-69 Lynn Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Duesner Rd. Golden Rule Rd. Seminary Rd Duesner Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd. Duesner Rd. Old Henderson Rd. King Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd. Hickory Ridge Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd. Golden Rule Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Seminary Rd. Lyle Rd. Nurrenbern Rd. Bayou Creek Rd. W. Franklin Rd. Smith Diamond Rd. Seminary Rd. Roth Rd. Seminary Cypress Dale Shore Rd. Cypress Dale Seminary W. Franklin S. Weinbach Levee River Rd. Lenn Rd. Pollack Ave. S. Green River Rd. County Line Rd (East) Millersburg Rd Warrick County Line Newman Rd Hickory Ridge Rd Old Henderson Rd. Duesner Rd Seminary Happe Rd.

