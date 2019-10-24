UPDATE: Missing 9-Year-Old Henderson County Girl Found

UPDATE:

Officials say 9-year-old Anna Rose Westerman has been found.

44News is told authorities are speaking with Westerman.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The search is on for a 9-year-old Henderson County girl. Henderson Police say Anna Rose Westerman was last seen at home in Corydon where she went out to play.

Westerman has limited verbal skills and is on the Autism spectrum.

Anyone with information on Westerman’s whereabouts can contact 911.

