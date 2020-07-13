Update: Man Dies From Lightning Strike

Jose Louis Lopez Mora, age 34, of Seymour, IN, and Mexico has died July 12th, 2020 at 2:49 pm. He was being treated for his injures resulting from being struck by lightning while working on top of the Berry Plastic building on Wednesday, July 8th.

Paramedics were originally called to the scene where they found Jose Louis Lopez on the roof and transported him to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

No autopsy is scheduled and the death has been ruled an accident.

