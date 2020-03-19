UPDATE: The Latest on Tonight’s Severe Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the majority of the Tri-State until 4:00 A.M. However, in their latest Convective Outlook, the Storm Prediction Center, has downgraded a good portion of the Tri-State from a “3” on the Threat Index to a “2”, though the southwestern quarter of the region remains under a “3”tonight and tomorrow morning. While a downgrade is good news for the area, we’re not out of the woods quite yet, there’s still a significant chance for Severe Weather late tonight and early Friday morning.

The latest model data indicates that the earliest the storms responsible for tonight’s Severe Weather threat will reach our westernmost counties is 11:00 P.M. The line of storms will slowly progress eastward across the western half of the Tri-State only reaching Evansville at 2:00 A.M. and Owensboro around 3:00 A.M. The last of that broken line of storms will exit east of the Tri-State around 4:00 A.M.

During that 11:00 P.M. to 4:00 A.M. time frame, it’s expected that many of the cells embedded within that line could generate not only just damaging straight-line winds and large hail, but also the potential for isolated tornadic rotation. Because the greatest threat for Severe Weather is expected to occur while the majority of the Tri-State sleeps, it’s important that you set your weather radio or download the 44News and Weather App – that way, you’ll be notified if Severe Weather strikes in the wee hours of the morning.

