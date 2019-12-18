Update: Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Faces License Suspension

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could soon be without a law license.

The Indiana Supreme Courts’ disciplinary commission has recommended Hill’s license be suspended for two years.

The commission is reviewing whether Hill violated the lawyers’ code of conduct after he was accused by three different women of groping them at a bar.

The final decision on hill’s license will be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

