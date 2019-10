An Illinois man is behind bars for a series of bank robberies in Lafayette, Indiana.

Lafayette Police say 41-year-old Joseph Kruger was arrested Wednesday morning in a Shelbyville, Indiana hotel.

Kruger is responsible for a string of bank robberies within the last six months. He would wear fake beards, wigs, hats or sunglasses during the robberies.

Kruger was lodged in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $26,500 bond.

