Update: Gov. Beshear Confirms Two More Cases of Coronavirus

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, one in Fayette County and one in Harrison County, Monday, bringing the total in Kentucky to six. According to the governor’s office, Those patients confirmed are in isolation.

Gov. Beshear was not able to provide any more details about the latest cases Monday evening. Health officials received those test results late Monday along with 11 negative tests.

“This was expected and we are ready,” Gov. Beshear said. “There is no need to panic. I urge people to stay calm and practice good hygiene. I don’t think Kentucky has been hit harder than other states. We have been more active and aggressive in the way we are responding.”

In Kentucky, the state has received results for 34 tests with 28 of those being negative.

As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, three people have tested positive from Harrison County, two from Fayette and one from Jefferson.

Gov. Beshear also advised those 60 and older against flying and told them to avoid cruises.

Related content:

Comments

comments