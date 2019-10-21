EvansvilleIndiana
UPDATE: Evansville Woman Arrested in Connection With Stabbing
An Evansville woman has been arrested in connection with a Monday morning stabbing. Evansville Police were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of E. Division Street just before 7 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds in the back of his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Mersades Koch in connection with the incident.
Police say Koch and the victim share the resident and have a relationship.
She faces the following charges:
- Battery- Committed with a deadly weapon
- Battery- Moderate Injury
- Battery- DV- Moderate Bodily Injury
Details leading up to the stabbing are being investigated by detectives.
