UPDATE: Driver Hospitalized After Crash on Big Cynthiana Road

A crash on Big Cynthiana Road in Vanderburgh County sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies arrived at State Road 65 and Nisbet Road in response to a vehicle crash involving a box truck and a Toyota Sequoia SUV. Deputies say the occupant of the Sequoia was pinned inside with a serious leg injury.

After being extricated by the Scott Township Fire Department, the driver of the Sequoia was taken to the Deaconess Hospital emergency room.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of the Sequoia had been traveling south on SR 65 when it crossed the centerline, striking the northbound box truck. The impact caused the box truck to overturn onto its side.

The driver of the Sequoia admitted to deputies he was traveling too fast and failed to “negotiate a curve”, causing him to strike the box truck.

The driver of the box truck was not injured. SR 65 was shut down for a few hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

