Update in the Death of a Local Girl Scout

Two children and two women were hit by a falling tree at Camp Koch in Perry County, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police confirm Isabelle Meyer, 11, from Jasper, Indiana died after suffering severe injuries related to the accident.

A 10-year-old girl from Boonville had minor injuries and two women, Melinda Garman of Mount Vernon and Judy Kicklighter of Evansville, were also injured.

The Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said when the emergency call came in, all four victims were pinned underneath a large tree.

A camp nurse and others immediately tried to help the victims.

County emergency management crews arrived on-scene first and then handed care over to paramedics when they arrived.

After investigating the incident, Sheriff Malone said a group of Girl Scouts and volunteers were hiking on a gravel trail at the camp when a 40-foot-tall tree fell on the four victims.

Investigators do not know exactly what caused the tree to fall but said they believe, heavy rain over the weekend may have been a factor.

Sheriff Malone broke down during a press conference when asked if the campers were doing anything that may have caused the accident. Malon called it a “freak accident,” and went on to say, “the girls were just there to have a good time.”

Meyer and one of the women, who suffered injuries to her pelvis were transported to an Evansville hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Malone says the response from first responders was by the book and the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana cooperated throughout the investigation.

At this time, the camp remains closed.

PHOTO CREDIT: Perry County News

