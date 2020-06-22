Coroner Identifies Victim in Darmstadt Road Collision

UPDATE: Authorities have released the identity of the individual found in a vehicle on Darmstadt Rd Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Austin Bell of Evansville.

An autopsy was conducted and a cause of death is pending lab testing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office (VCCO) and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) are currently investigating a fatal crash in Evansville, Indiana.

Just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, a call came in reporting a crash that occurred in the 7700 block of Darmstadt Rd in Evansville.

According to VCSO, the person who reported the crash told dispatch that they believed that crash actually happened overnight, but that they thought someone may still be inside the vehicle.

After deputies arrived on-scene, they confirmed that one person remained inside the vehicle, and was deceased.

VCSO and VCCO are continuing to investigate the accident. The name of the victim won’t be released by the coroner’s office until the victim’s family has been notified.

