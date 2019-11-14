UPDATE: Beulah Road, Sugar Creek Bridge Back Open to Traffic

Exciting news for motorists in Madisonville as Beulah Road and Sugar Creek Bridge is back open to traffic.

The road was closed on September 23 to allow construction of a new bridge over Sugar Creek.

Approximately 2,300 vehicles travel this section of KY 70/Beulah Road in an average day.

This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program which seeks to replace or rehabilitate 1,000 critical bridges over about six years. For more information, click here.

