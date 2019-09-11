Upcoming Honor Flight Needs Community’s Help

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will be taking off for Washington D.C. on October 5th with 85 veterans.

The event recognizes veterans and their service by flying them to D.C. for the day to visit many of the memorials erected in their honor.

Before the Honor Flight, the organization is asking community members to write thank you notes for the veterans. They will read the letters on their flight back to Evansville.

Then on the evening of October 5th, the public is invited to bring their patriotic spirit to the Evansville Regional Airport to welcome the veterans home from D.C.

People will need to park at Anchor Industries off Highway 41. Buses will start shuttling people to the airport at 6:00 pm. The Welcome Home Parade will start around 8 pm. Organizers encourage everyone to bring American flags and signs for the event.

If you know a veteran, who should be on the next Honor Flight, you can submit their application on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana website.

