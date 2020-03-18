University of Louisville Moves to Online Classes for Rest of Semester

The University of Louisville is joining the list of colleges that have moved to online instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the university tweeted out the decision, “in response to updated recommendations from health experts and government leaders.”

In response to updated recommendations from health experts and government leaders, UofL is extending remote instruction and remote work through the end of the spring semester, April 28. Finals will also be conducted remotely. — University of Louisville (@uofl) March 18, 2020

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi announced the following decisions:

Classes will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 28. International travel is suspended effective immediately. Non-essential domestic business travel is suspended effective immediately. All events hosted by UofL or at a UofL facility will be postponed or cancelled through April 28.

UofL’s campuses remain open but recommend employees work remotely, if eligible.

You can view the university’s full response to COVID-19 on their website.

