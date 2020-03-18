CoronavirusKentucky

University of Louisville Moves to Online Classes for Rest of Semester

Adam Kight 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

The University of Louisville is joining the list of colleges that have moved to online instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the university tweeted out the decision, “in response to updated recommendations from health experts and government leaders.”

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi announced the following decisions:

  1. Classes will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 28.
  2. International travel is suspended effective immediately.
  3. Non-essential domestic business travel is suspended effective immediately.
  4. All events hosted by UofL or at a UofL facility will be postponed or cancelled through April 28.
  5. UofL’s campuses remain open but recommend employees work remotely, if eligible.

You can view the university’s full response to COVID-19 on their website.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close