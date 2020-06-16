University of Kentucky Students Able to Return to Campus This Fall

The University of Kentucky (UK) will be welcoming students back on campus as of August 17.

UK released a detailed plan on June 16 that outlines the changes surrounding the on-campus return of students after the University moved to online classes in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights in the Plan Released by UK:

Undergraduate students will begin classes on August 17 (some graduate health and professional programs operate on a different calendar; students should contact their programs for more information).

The academic calendar will not include fall break and will include in-class instruction and campus operations on Labor Day. Final examinations will be administered remotely after Thanksgiving break.

All faculty, staff, and students must self-assess for symptoms daily. An updated list of symptoms based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations will be communicated to campus and be posted on campus signage. A technology-based application will be made available for daily symptom checks and assessment.

Students will receive a START kit with appropriate information, instructions and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Masks will be required unless individuals are alone in a room, eating, drinking, or exercising or when it interferes with required curricular activities.

Social distancing practices will be required. Specifically, individuals should be at least six feet apart unless required by specific curricular activities.

Specific plans for individual classrooms and common areas will be developed based on area limitations and options. Occupancy in rooms will be guided by overall room capacity.

. For classes where in-person learning is required (e.g., laboratory sciences), the university may expand hours of operation to accommodate smaller class sizes .

Enhanced sanitation of the environment will be conducted, and adequate hand sanitizer will be provided. Plans for regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and common areas will be implemented.

Dining halls will operate with modifications that include the transition of self-serve food options to served food options and pre-packaged options. Seating in key dining areas will be significantly reduced and adjusted to comply with recommendations from the CDC and UK's START team.

The plan assembled by UK took more than three months to put together, with over 500 contributors.

Click here to read the full plan released by the University of Kentucky.

