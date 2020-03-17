University of Kentucky Moves to Online Classes for Rest of Semester

In response to COVID-19, the University of Kentucky is moving to online classes through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

A press release issued by UK President Eli Capilouto announced that beginning March 23, 2020, all instruction will move online or to alternative learning formats through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

UK President Capilouto issued to following instructions and notices to the UK community:

Students: Instruction and Learning, Housing and Dining Refunds

Instruction will move to online or other alternative learning formats, effective March 23 through the end of the Spring 2020 semester (previously, we had announced using such formats through April 3).

We will be communicating soon with faculty, students, and their families about how we can support them as we transition to online instruction for the remainder of this semester.

Students should make plans to return to their residences away from campus to continue their studies remotely through the end of the semester. No later than Thursday, March 19, we will communicate details for moving out of the residence hall.

We are requiring students to return to their homes unless they receive approval to remain on campus. The form for that process can be accessed here: https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5anzHcU9XYAHP1P.

We also are developing a process for refunds for housing and dining. We will develop and implement that process and communicate the details soon.

My expectation is that supervisors and department chairs will provide maximum flexibility to our employees who need to work remotely in the short-term and in the weeks to come so they can manage personal, family, and health needs in response to the spread of the virus and the closures of schools and businesses across the Commonwealth. We will be especially attentive to our employees who are at-risk and our employees who care for family members at-risk.

Supervisors and department chairs need to determine who must remain on campus beginning Wednesday (March 18) and through the rest of this Spring Break week in order to ensure the function of critical operations such as: public safety, utilities, business operations, academic and IT support for online learning, vital research functions, and support for our students who remain on campus. Our expectation is that all other non-UK HealthCare employees will work from home for the rest of this week. For those who must remain on campus, we intend to build special support services and make our work environment even safer.

We will communicate regularly throughout this week and beyond about how we manage the rest of the semester and the critical work we must do. We are developing a plan for the operation of the campus that is equally sensitive to the needs of our students and the health and well-being of our staff and faculty. For many, remote work will continue after this week. Others will be reporting to campus continuously or on an ad hoc basis to support basic operations.

Events

As both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Governor have advised, group meetings and events will be canceled or postponed until the end of the semester.

We are postponing Commencement to ensure the safety of our students and their families; and our staff and faculty who participate. There will be a Commencement to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Spring 2020 graduating class; and we will schedule it for a time when we are able to do so in a healthy and safe environment. We will communicate as soon as possible about next steps to ensure everyone involved can make travel plans.

This does not change the semester completion date for our students, nor does it affect the timeline for students earning their degrees. We are only postponing the graduation ceremony and public celebration.

University of Kentucky has published a coronavirus page on their website, where this information and more can be found.

