University of Illinois Student Targeted by Social Security Scam

The University of Illinois (UI) Police Department says a student was scammed out of more than $1,000, WRSP reported.

A UI student reported to police that she received a call from someone claiming to be a federal employee.

The “federal employee” then reportedly told the student that her social security number had been compromised.

She was instructed to purchase $1,600 in gift cards to give to the scammer to fix the situation.

The student contacted the police, but only after she had already completed the transaction.

The Social Security Administration says that the best way to protect yourself is by knowing how to spot a scam.

If a caller says there’s a problem with your social security number or account, hang up.

