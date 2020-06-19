University of Evansville’s President Discusses Campus Reopening

The University of Evansville (UE) has implemented a phased approach to safely allow for the resumption of in-person classes this fall.

UE President Christopher M Pietruszkiewicz joined 44News to talk about the changes being made at the University as its students return.

Watch the full interview with President Pietruszkiewicz below:

