University of Evansville’s President Discusses Campus Reopening
The University of Evansville (UE) has implemented a phased approach to safely allow for the resumption of in-person classes this fall.
UE President Christopher M Pietruszkiewicz joined 44News to talk about the changes being made at the University as its students return.
Watch the full interview with President Pietruszkiewicz below:
