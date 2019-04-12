University of Evansville Unveils New Logos

The University of Evansville has changed its look.

A new logo and branding reveal Friday morning kicked off the University’s Pep and Vim Day Of Giving.

The University and athletics department is getting refreshed logos and a branding platform – even the school’s mascot Ace Purple is getting a makeover.

The re-branding will be rolled out over the next few months, starting with websites and social media.

UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz says the new look is a way to unify students by branding the university primarily as “UE” rather than the University’s full name.

“A big part of it is not only branding the university, ” Pietruszkiewicz said, “but also thinking about how we think more broadly about our university. So this is one way that we identified ourselves, and the University of Evansville has always been known as “UE”, and this is a way to be able to signify it to the world.”

The new logo and branding has been in the works since August 2018.

