University of Evansville Suspends Voluntary Athlete Workout

After thirteen student-athletes who attended an off-campus non-University sponsored social event tested positive for COVID-19. The University of Evansville has decided to suspend the voluntary athlete workouts for all athlete students.

All identified individuals will follow a mandated fourteen-day self-isolation period. No names will be released at this time to protect the individual’s privacy. The Vanderburgh County Health Department’s contact tracing is ongoing.

Originally the University of Evansville granted access to campus for voluntary workouts starting on June 22 through the guidance of the Stage 3 reopening of campus.

The workouts will be suspended during the fourteen-day self-isolation period. It is unknown after this period of time if the athletic workouts will resume or if they will continue to be suspended.

44news will keep you up to date on any new developments.

