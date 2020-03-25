University of Evansville Reschedules Spring Commencement Ceremony

The University of Evansville (UE) announced Tuesday that after much discussion and input from students, faculty, and staff, the university will reschedule their Spring Commencement ceremony.

UE is rescheduling its Spring Commencement ceremony to take place during Homecoming weekend on the morning of September 19, 2020, at the Ford Center.

“This semester has taken an unanticipated turn for all of us, and the University of Evansville recognizes the importance of celebrating the educational achievements of our Class of 2020,” said UE president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “Each one of our students has had a life-changing experience at UE – whether studying at home or abroad, through hours of classroom and out-of-classroom experiences, our students have made lifelong connections. We want to celebrate those moments, in person, at a rescheduled Commencement ceremony.”

UE officials say that the rescheduling does not affect the timing or award of UE degrees and that more details for graduates and graduation attendees will be determined in the coming months.

