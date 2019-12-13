Evansville
University of Evansville Remembers 1977 Plane Crash
Today marks the 42nd anniversary of one of the saddest days in Evansville history.
On December 13, 1977, Air Indiana Flight 216 took off from Evansville Regional Airport. The plane contained the 1977 University of Evansville Men’s basketball team, Coach Bobby Watson, radio announcer Marv Bates, and others. The plane was heading to Nashville for a game against Middle Tennessee St.
Shortly after liftoff, the plane started experience trouble and crashed shortly after, killing 29 people on-board.
The people that died on-board that flight include:
- UE Coach Bobby Watson
- UE Athletic Business Manager Bob Hudson
- UE Comptroller Charles Shike
- Sports Information Director Gregory Knipping
- UE Senior Kevin Kingston
- UE Senior John Ed Washington
- UE Senior Tony Winburn
- UE Junior Stephen Miller
- UE Junior Bryan Taylor
- UE Sophomore Keith Moon
- UE Freshman Warren Alston
- UE Freshman Ray Comandella
- UE Freshman Mike Duff
- UE Freshman Kraig Heckendron
- UE Freshman Michael Joyner
- UE Freshman Barney Lewis
- UE Freshman Greg Smith
- UE Freshman Mark Seigel
- Student Manager Jeff Bohnert
- Student Manager Tank Kirkpatrick
- Student Manager Mark Kniese
- Radio Announcer Marv Bates
- Moutoux Furniture Owner Maury King
- Goad Equipment Co owner Charles Goad
- Pilot Ty Van Pham
- Copilot Gaston Ruiz
- Flight Attendant Pamela Smith
The team and others that died from the plane crash are honored at the “Weeping Basketball” memorial behind the administration building on the campus of the University of Evansville.