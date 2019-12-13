University of Evansville Remembers 1977 Plane Crash

Today marks the 42nd anniversary of one of the saddest days in Evansville history.

On December 13, 1977, Air Indiana Flight 216 took off from Evansville Regional Airport. The plane contained the 1977 University of Evansville Men’s basketball team, Coach Bobby Watson, radio announcer Marv Bates, and others. The plane was heading to Nashville for a game against Middle Tennessee St.

Shortly after liftoff, the plane started experience trouble and crashed shortly after, killing 29 people on-board.

The people that died on-board that flight include:

UE Coach Bobby Watson

UE Athletic Business Manager Bob Hudson

UE Comptroller Charles Shike

Sports Information Director Gregory Knipping

UE Senior Kevin Kingston

UE Senior John Ed Washington

UE Senior Tony Winburn

UE Junior Stephen Miller

UE Junior Bryan Taylor

UE Sophomore Keith Moon

UE Freshman Warren Alston

UE Freshman Ray Comandella

UE Freshman Mike Duff

UE Freshman Kraig Heckendron

UE Freshman Michael Joyner

UE Freshman Barney Lewis

UE Freshman Greg Smith

UE Freshman Mark Seigel

Student Manager Jeff Bohnert

Student Manager Tank Kirkpatrick

Student Manager Mark Kniese

Radio Announcer Marv Bates

Moutoux Furniture Owner Maury King

Goad Equipment Co owner Charles Goad

Pilot Ty Van Pham

Copilot Gaston Ruiz

Flight Attendant Pamela Smith

The team and others that died from the plane crash are honored at the “Weeping Basketball” memorial behind the administration building on the campus of the University of Evansville.

